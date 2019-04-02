Family of worker killed in fatal Miami Beach building demolition seeks legal action

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A legal battle is now underway after the demolition of a building left a man dead in Miami Beach.

Project Manager Samuel Landis was struck by a slab of concrete along 57th Street and Collins Avenue, back in July 2018.

The 46-year-old later succumbed to his injuries at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Landis’ family is now suing the construction companies involved.

The family’s attorney claims the companies knowingly violated city regulations and disregarded public safety.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.