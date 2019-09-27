Family of woman murdered inside Boca Raton home files suit

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a woman who was murdered inside her Boca Raton home has filed suit against Best Buy and other delivery companies.

Evelyn Udell, 75, was found beaten and burned inside her home on Aug. 19. She later died from her injuries.

Jorge Dupre Lachazo, the alleged killer, was a delivery man contracted to work with Best Buy.

The Udell family said a background check would have prevented the attack, and they have called for companies to screen all delivery workers.

“Our family stands before you today, vowing to protect Evie’s legacy and ensure that she did not die in vain,” Sloane Udell, Evelyn’s daughter-in-law, said. “We will be supporting legislation on both the state and local levels to require extensive and ongoing background checks for in-home service workers.”

Best Buy released a statement that read in part, “We join with the Udell family in calling for legislation regarding mandatory background checks across the retail industry and any other reasonable steps that can be taken to ensure this kind of tragedy does not occur again.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.