Family of woman killed in South Miami-Dade hit-and-run pleads for answers

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated South Florida family is searching for answers, hours after, police said, a driver struck and killed a mother of three in South Miami-Dade and kept on going.

Loved ones are mourning the loss of Jeanette Berrios after, police said, she lost her life just after midnight on Saturday.

“She didn’t deserve to die this way,” said Christine Sotomayor, the victim’s niece.

Officers said the hit-and-run happened along Southwest 304th Street near U.S. 1.

“She was struck sometime after midnight by an unknown vehicle,” said Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Mark Martinez.

Family members said Berrios was walking home from work when she was hit.

“I was too devastated. I was all over the place,” said Rosemary Sotomayor, the victim’s sister.

Loved ones described her as a kind and devoted.

“My aunt was such a loving person. She was so much fun to be around,” said Christine.

Berrios leaves behind three sons.

“She was a great aunt, a great sister, a great daughter,” said Christine.

Detectives said there was no debris found on the crime scene, so it’s unclear what kind of car was involved.

“At this time we have no other information, so we’re asking anyone that has information to please come forward, and provide any information they may be able to give us to help us in this investigation,” said Martinez.

“I just wish we could have helped her, or something, you know?” said Christine before she broke down in tears.

As police continue their search for whoever was responsible, Berrios’ family said they are looking for closure.

“Who would leave someone out there, in the rain, under a storm, to die?” said Rosemary.

Berrios’ family said they are planning a memorial in her honor.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

