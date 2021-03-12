Family of woman killed in hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale hold candlelight memorial

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – The family of a woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale has held a candlelight memorial in her honor.

Neosha Drayton, 43, was struck by two drivers just after midnight, Saturday, and neither would stop to help.

Drayton’s family returned to the area where she was struck, near Northwest 31st Avenue and Sixth Street, Thursday night.

No arrests have been made in the case.

