POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making a painful plea after a woman’s body was found in the middle of Interstate 95.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the disturbing discovery in Pompano Beach, near the Atlantic Boulevard exit, early Friday morning.

Investigators identified the woman as 33-year-old Jennifer St. Claire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the victim was run over by several cars, but that may not be the cause of death.

Now St. Claire’s family is searching for answers.

“She was on a motorcycle, on the back of a motorcycle on 95,” said her aunt, Amy Gamber, “and if anybody saw her en route this way or saw them pass her, any information that can be provided, we’re trying to get answers and have closure.”

Authorities are still investigating how her body ended up on the highway.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.