Family of woman fatally shot in front of NW Miami-Dade home makes plea

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a woman who was fatally shot while she was leaving her vehicle in front of her Northwest Miami-Dade home is making a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

It has been 17 days since 27-year-old Shelsy Medina was shot outside of her home in the area of Northwest 199th Street and 49th Avenue, and her family wants justice.

“This has totally destroyed our family,” said Waldo Medina, Medina’s father.

“She’s been my best friend for 14 [years] so they pretty much took my other half from me,” said Jessy Bello, Medina’s husband of two years.

Police officials said Medina was shot at around 3 p.m. on March 23, just after Medina pulled her truck into the driveway of her house.

Surveillance video showed two men walking past the victim’s house and then, moments later, they turned towards Medina.

Shortly after, the two men could be seen running away in the opposite direction.

“I believe that it probably is a robbery. We’re still open to exploring everything,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Jonathan Grossman.

“We don’t understand why this happened. All we need is help in identifying these individuals and find out why,” said Medina’s father.

Medina was her parent’s only daughter.

“An hour before she had called me and her last words to me were, ‘I love you, dad.’ That’s the kind of person she was, not knowing that I would never talk to her again,” said Medina’s father.

Medina’s family is asking for whoever was responsible for her death to come forward.

“We need your help in identifying, so please keep your eyes open. We see this in the media, and we think it just happens to other people, but today it hit our home, and tomorrow it could be someone else’s home,” said Medina’s father.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

