Family of UPS driver killed in Miramar shooting to hold memorial on Monday

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of a UPS driver who was killed during a shootout between police and accused armed robbers in Miramar will be holding a memorial ahead of the slain father’s birthday.

Frank Ordonez would have been celebrating his 28th birthday with loved ones in the coming days, but instead, his family has come together to demand justice for his death.

In December 2019, Ordonez was killed during a shootout between police and two accused armed robbers in the area of Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkway.

The two robbers had kidnapped the UPS driver and used his delivery truck to try to run from police.

Following the shootout, four people in total had been killed, including Ordonez and another innocent bystander who was driving through the intersection, as well as the two suspects.

Roy Ordonez, the UPS driver’s brother, will be holding a gathering where the shooting took place at around 8 p.m., Monday.

“What the police did was wrong,” he said. “They took the worst possible action that they could, and it resulted in the death of my brother. Our goal is to not forget what happened and make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade Police, and they referred all inquiries to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

