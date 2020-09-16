Family of UPS driver killed in Miramar police shootout files lawsuit

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of the UPS driver who was killed during a police shootout in Miramar last year have now filed a lawsuit.

On Wednesday, the family of Frank Ordonez said they lave filed a lawsuit against six police departments.

Ordonez was killed in December of 2019 when police exchanged gunfire with two suspects who took him hostage.

Two other victims were also caught in the crossfire, one who was left injured and another who was fatally wounded.

Attorneys have released a statement reading in part, “We hope the Defendant-Police Departments will release copies of their Body Worn Camera Footage and patrol car radio transmissions. The Ordonez and Lara families – and the public – have the right to know what happened, and how law enforcement reacted on this tragic day.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.