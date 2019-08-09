Family of Uber Eats scooter driver killed in Miami hit-and-run demands justice

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of an Uber Eats driver who was struck and killed in Miami by a driver who fled the scene urged the motorist responsible to come forward.

Loved ones gathered Friday at the spot where, police said, 65-year-old Julian Sotolongo was hit while making a delivery on his scooter, early Wednesday morning.

Sotolongo’s family said they wanted to speak right next to the spot, near Southwest 17th Avenue and Fifth Street, where, they said, he was struck because they want justice.

“He always had the best advice, and he was just an amazing person, and I can’t speak to him anymore. I can’t call him anymore,” said his daughter, Elizabeth Sotolongo, as she fought back tears.

The grieving daughter, who stood next to a makeshift memorial in her father’s memory, said she is doing whatever she can to find the person who killed her father.

“Whoever did that is just a coward, and something needs to be done,” she said.

Investigators said the elder Sotolongo was delivering food when a car hit him and kept going.

“Please if you have any sort of conscious come forward,” said Elizabeth.

Detectives have since recovered the car involved in the hit-and-run. They’re currently working on acquiring a search warrant to get inside the vehicle and look for more evidence.

Police said witnesses saw two men walking away from the car that morning. They were questioned, and one was arrested for giving them a fake name.

However, authorities still need to find the person behind the wheel when Sotolongo was hit and killed.

“It’s disheartening to see that people hit innocent people, who are just going about their merry way, and just leave them there to die,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “You have to be heartless to do something like that.”

Sotolongo’s daughter said she’s certain someone has information about the driver and pleaded them to call police.

Loved ones said they simply want justice for the man they described as funny, caring, and who liked to write and listen to music.

“He was an amazing father, and I will really miss him,” said Elizabeth.

Sotolongo’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for the person who can identify the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

