Family of toddler found dead in van holds memorial outside Oakland Park day care

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a toddler who was found dead in a van outside a day care gathered for a memorial in Oakland Park.

A criminal investigation was underway on Tuesday after 2-year-old Noah Sneed was found dead inside a white Ford van parked outside of Ceressa’s Enrichment and Empowerment Academy, located along the 3100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, on Monday afternoon.

It remains unknown how long the child was inside of the van before his body was found.

“He was picked up around 7 something, and then they said that everybody got off the bus, and then they said somebody was leaving the facility around 3 something to go to lunch and spotted the baby in the car,” said Charlene Ann Brooks, the child’s grandmother. “How did that lady come out and spot him in the car and nobody else spotted him? I don’t understand.”

The day care facility has since been shut down.

Meanwhile, Sneed’s loved ones gathered outside the day care for his memorial, Tuesday night.

“I’m just taking it hard. Nobody understands how it is to lose a 2-year-old,” said Chanese Sneed, the child’s mother. “I miss my baby. He was the happiest thing ever. I just want justice for my baby. Please, that’s all.”

“No one should ever have to go through this,” added Teresa Brown, the toddler’s great aunt. “That shouldn’t be a call that a parent put their child on a bus, and expecting their child to return home, and they don’t return home.”

The driver of the van has not been identified.

“The little kids was telling them there was a baby on the bus and he was sleeping. Why nobody did never go check to see? I don’t understand,” said Brooks.

Click here to contribute to the family’s GoFundMe campaign.

