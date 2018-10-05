Family of SW Miami-Dade man fatally shot in 2015 pleads for information

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man who was fatally gunned down outside of his Southwest Miami-Dade home back in 2015 is making a painful plea for any clues to this murder mystery.

Thirty-four-year-old Robert Fuentes’ mother and brother spoke with reporters from the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters in Doral, Friday, on the three-year anniversary of his killing.

They said Fuentes, a father of two, had a party entertainment business and even dressed as superheroes for children’s birthday celebrations.

His loved ones said that’s what he enjoyed doing the most.

“All he wanted to do was make people happy,” said his mother, Lidice Fernandez.

“He was the type of individual that would literally give you the clothing off of his back,” said his brother, Jorge Morales.

But on Oct. 5, 2015, Fuentes was shot and killed in front of his home at 10835 S.W. 226th St., at around 1 a.m.

“He’s left a hole in my heart that I don’t wish on any human being,” said Fernandez as she fought back tears.

“It’s been three years, and we’re basically asking for any help,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Lester Aguilar.

Investigators said what may appear to be an insignificant piece of information could be what they need to crack the case.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that somebody out there has to know something,” said Aguilar.

Fuentes’ loved ones hope someone in the community comes forward with the missing piece of the puzzle.

“If anybody saw something, please report it,” said Fernandez.

“It could have been a sound, it could have been a name, it could have been a vehicle,” said Aguilar, “but please find it in your hearts to make that call today.”

It’s a call that could give this grieving family what they have been hoping and praying for for the last three years.

“Closure and justice,” said Fernandez.

If you have any information on this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

