Family of student struck by car at NW Miami-Dade bus stop speaks out

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a student who was struck by a car at a Northwest Miami-Dade bus stop is speaking out while their loved one remains in the hospital fighting for her life.

A vehicle struck 19-year-old Ariel Herman after being involved in a three-car crash along Northwest 79th Street near 25th Avenue last Thursday.

Stephanie Holmes, the victim’s mother, spoke with 7News one week after the 19-year-old was sent to the ICU, where she remains in critical condition.

“We want people to know who she is,” Holmes said. “She’s a senior in high school. She’s funny. She’s smart. She’s beautiful.”

Family members describe Herman as a vibrant teenager who had big plans for her future. She was preparing to graduate in June.

Holmes said her daughter had stopped by the Popeyes on Northwest 79th Street to grab dinner for her younger siblings. The 19-year-old was then struck by a vehicle while she was walking by the bus stop near 25th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police said it was all part of a crash involving three vehicles.

The drivers were going east on 79th Street around 5 p.m. when two cars collided, which sent another off the road and into Herman and her cousin, Tyra Holmes.

“We ran outside, and she was laying face down on top of the bus sign. To come out and see that, my heart stopped. Literally stopped.”

Herman suffered traumatic brain injuries and two broken legs from the impact of the crash. Her cousin also suffered injuries.

Over the past seven days, loved ones have been left watching, waiting and hoping she will wake up.

Family members said Herman was excited for prom and wanted to join the U.S. Army after graduation, but those plans have now been put on hold.

“You feel like you’re just in this horrible, horrible dream, and everyday you wake up, and it’s the same thing. Not getting any sleep,” Herman’s cousin Tamika Outler said.

Police said all three drivers stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

As Herman fights for her life, the family is asking for all the prayers they can get.

“It’s devastating. No mother should have to go through that. No mother, and for somebody so warm and funny,” Holmes said. “She would give you the shirt off of her back. She’s just a sweetheart. Anybody that knows her loves her.”

If you would like to donate to help Herman’s family, please click here.

