Family of Pompano Beach teen says BSO deputy used excessive force during arrest

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a Pompano Beach student is speaking out and seeking legal action after, they said, the teen was slammed to the floor and placed in a chokehold by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy on campus.

Jordan Bennett suffered a large gash above his left eyebrow during the confrontation with the deputy that took place at Blanche Ely High School, Feb. 21.

Highly pixelated cellphone video captured the scuffle at the school cafeteria.

The student’s mother, Debbie Russell Bennett, addressed the incident on Monday alongside family attorney Jasmine Rand.

“It’s a disturbing video, just to see my child there being choked out,” said Russell Bennett.

The concerned mother said her son and another student got into a verbal altercation.

Rand said a custodian tried to break it up, and that’s when things became physical.

“A custodian came up and grabbed my client around the neck. He tried to push the custodian off of him,” she said.

But BSO officials said Bennett choked the custodian and became irate.

The arrest form read in part, “While walking Bennett out of the cafeteria and toward the exit, he aggressively pulled his arms away, flailing wildly out of my control, nearly striking and knocking Mr. Spence down and causing me to step back. Bennett’s actions caused me to grab him and take him to the ground in an attempt to gain control of him and placed him into handcuffs.”

“There’s no need to have a child in a continued chokehold, especially not after you’ve smashed his head against the concrete, and he has an open wound that’s bleeding,” said Rand.

The attorney said Bennett’s takedown happened a few weeks before Delucca Rolle’s rough arrest outside of a McDonald’s in Tamarac. Cellphone video that went viral captured a BSO deputy blasting the black teen with pepper spray while another deputy tackled him to the ground and hit him in the face.

In that incident, both deputies involved were white. That wasn’t the case in Bennett’s arrest.

“The race of the officer is of no consequence to me. I don’t believe the narrative, first of all, because he would have been charged,” said Rand. “The state attorney would have brought charges if my client kicked and hit and punched and bit two school administrators. They would have prosecuted him.”

When she saw the video of Rolle’s arrest, Russell Bennett said she knew she had to come forward, even though the deputy involved in this incident apologized to her before she realized the magnitude of the takedown.

“The deputy walked up behind me and was like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, no, no problem,’ but not knowing at the time that was the deputy that had slammed my child,” she said. “My son was a victim. There could be other victims out there.”

Rand said the family is planning to sue BSO.

“The way that the school handled it and the way the Broward Sheriff’s Office has handled it is inappropriate, and it violated his civil and human rights,” she said.

BSO officials said they have been made aware of the incident and are looking into it.

As for Bennett, he had to complete the PROMISE program and is currently enrolled in another school.

