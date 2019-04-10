Family of opossums freed after getting stuck under hood of car in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Animal Control helped a family of opossums after they found themselves stuck in an unlikely spot.

The crew responded to calls of an animal trapped in the engine compartment of a vehicle, around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

After popping the hood of the vehicle, the crew found the family of opossums trapped in the engine’s workings.

Animal Control workers were able to trap the family safely and release them nearby.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.