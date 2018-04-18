Family of NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run-victim seek closure

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of Fritznel Auguste, the victim of a fatal hit-and-run collision, are seeking closure in the aftermath of their loss.

“All I had was my dad,” said Auguste’s son, Fritznoe Auguste. “I just want justice for him.”

The 51-year-old was crossing the roadway Sunday night when he was hit by a driver in a white Toyota RAV4. The driver fled the scene along Northwest Seventh Avenue, near 103rd Street, and left Auguste behind.

“When they kill an animal, like a dog, people always look back — to kill a poor man like this on the street and then you don’t even look back, you just keep going,” said relative Angelet Gavin.

Auguste’s family said he didn’t have a car and lived just a block from the area where he was hit.

Barry Sanders, a witness in the area, rushed to find Auguste suffering in the street.

“When I saw it fly up in the air, I thought, ‘Oh, somebody’s bumper fell off their car,'” said Sanders. “After a second, I realized it wasn’t a bumper– it was a person.”

Sanders said another driver going northbound ran over Auguste but stayed on the scene.

Auguste was later pronounced dead at the Ryder Trauma Center.

“I got a call about 9:30 p.m. from my aunt, and I had to go to the hospital,” said Fritznoe. “It’s very sad. That’s a human being.”

Fritznoe said he saw his father for the last time Sunday morning and has a message for the driver who left Auguste to die.

“I pray for you, that’s all I can say,” said Fritznoe.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

