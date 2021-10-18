(WSVN) - The family of Miya Marcano responded to a heavily redacted incident report that was released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The report detailed the night of her disappearance.

The family is calling for the deputy who responded to the Arden Villas Apartments to be fired.

They said he had ample evidence to detain Armando Caballero, the prime suspect in the case.

The family also claimed the report conflicted with witness statements and lacks critical details.

