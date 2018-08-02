Family of Miami Gardens man killed in shooting pleads for justice

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving family is asking their community to come forward with information that will help police find those responsible for fatally shooting a young father and injuring his 1-year-old son.

The family of Miami Gardens resident Darin Williams Jr. addressed reporters at a news conference held at the Miami Gardens Police Department headquarters, Thursday afternoon.

Loved ones said they are hoping for justice so they can have some closure, but first they need help from area residents.

“This needs to stop. Our family’s in pain,” said family member Latonia Brown. “This is pain that will remain with us for the rest of our lives.”

According to investigators, Williams was shot 47 times on the 2300 block of Northwest 187th Street, July 23. Investigators said the 27-year-old shielded his son, Darin Williams III, from the bullets, but the toddler was also hit.

As the child continues to recover, his family is hoping someone will come forward and point detectives in the right direction, so the culprits will be brought to justice.

“If you have any humanity, any empathy, please help us,” said Brown. “We need help. Someone out there knows. Someone knows. Someone has heard something. Someone knows. Please just help us with this.”

Police said they are looking for four men they believe fled the scene in a dark colored Honda Civic or Accord.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan added $10,000 on top of the Crime Stoppers reward, bringing the total to $13,000.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $13,000 reward.

