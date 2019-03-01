Family of Miami Gardens crash victims believes fatal wreck was caused by police chase

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for answers after a father of three and his passenger were killed in a crash that they believe was the result of a police chase.

7News cameras captured shattered glass at the intersection of Northwest 175th Street and 39th Avenue in Miami Gardens, Friday afternoon.

It was at this corner that, the victims’ family said, Malcolm Lightbourn and Tarvis Gant were struck and killed by a car, Sunday night.

Loved ones found surveillance video that showed the moment of impact, as a car T-boned the victim’s vehicle. They said all signs point to a police pursuit because a cruiser with lights on arrived 15 seconds after the collision.

However, Lightbourn’s daughter said police told them a pursuit was not taking place at the time of the crash.

“They said the car was not being pursued at the moment,” said Terria Jones. “The car was not being pursued at the moment that the crash happened, which doesn’t coincide with the video that we have. How does a police officer show up on the scene with their lights on within 10 to 15 seconds?”

Lightbourn, the father of three, was taken to Aventura Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Gant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami Gardens Police Officer Carlos Austin released a statement that reads in part, “The incident in question is still under investigation … at this time we don’t have anything further to release.”

The family said at least one of the subjects in the other car remains at the hospital.

Lightbourn’s funeral is scheduled to take place March 9.

