Family of Miami-Dade firefighter battling COVID-19 asks public for plasma donations

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a Miami-Dade firefighter battling COVID-19 in the hospital is asking the public’s help to donate plasma.

Lt. Germarlon Broadnax has been at Aventura Medical Center with complications of the virus.

His family said he is getting worse and is currently intubated.

If you would like to donate, you are urged to contact the donation center OneBlood.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.