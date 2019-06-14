Family of man killed in Sunrise hit-and-run speaks out, hope for arrest

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man killed in a Sunrise hit-and-run are speaking out and hope police can arrest the driver.

Ann Bryan said she’s barely been able to eat since losing her son.

“These type of things make you wonder, like, ‘God, what have I done? Why not me?'” she said.

A car struck and killed Rashawn Creary along the 3100 block of North Pine Island Road, at around 11:30 p.m., June 5.

Sunrise Police said the driver of a silver Honda Odyssey — believed to be between the 2005 and 2007 model years — sped away.

Detectives said there are about 600 of those minivans in Broward County, and they’re sure the one that hit Creary will have driver’s side front-end damage.

Bryan said she remembered rushing to the scene.

“They kept saying, ‘We’re not sure that’s him,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s definitely my son’s jacket,'” she recalled.

The 23-year-old Creary was a DJ and a member of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Explorers program.

Kaith Desir, Creary’s girlfriend, was with him the night he was killed.

“He loved me so much and was there for me when I had nobody,” Desir said. “The car never stopped. Never stopped on the brake. Nothing.”

Bryan is begging for the driver of the minivan to come forward.

“I’m talking to God for you. My family is talking to God for you, and I’m just asking you to do the right thing,” Bryan said. “I’m a human. I’m a human, and I just need for you to do it on your own or God will do it for you. I promise you that.”

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

