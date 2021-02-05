Family of man killed in Miami hit-and-run pleas for info on his killer

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Miami while attempting to break up an argument is pleading to the public to come forward with information that will lead investigators to his killer.

Aunner Ruiz, the victim’s brother, and his family are heartbroken following his death on Jan. 31.

“What you did was wrong,” Ruiz said through a translator. “There were other ways to resolve this problem. What you did was wrong to kill my brother. All I’m asking is for justice to be served. My brother’s death was not in vain.”

City of Miami Police said Ruiz was attempting to break up a fight in the parking lot of a business near Southwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street.

One of the people involved hit Ruiz with a Mercedes-Benz, pinning him against another car. The driver clipped two more cars before speeding away. Ruiz was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

“They say my brother intervened in the argument with his killer,” Ruiz said. “My brother intervened to avoid from causing an argument. He was killed. He was even turned around with his back towards him. He didn’t get a chance to see the car.”

The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video, and police are looking for a red Mercedes-Benz CLA between the model years of 2013 and 2016.

“That driver just carelessly left this man to die there,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat said.

Ruiz’s family is desperately seeking the public’s help to help find the person behind the wheel.

“I’m pleading if anyone sees this message to come forward, so this killer doesn’t hurt anyone else like he hurt me, my parents and my family,” Ruiz said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

