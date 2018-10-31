Family of man killed by Florida City Police seek details on investigation

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - The family of a man killed by Florida City Police officers are demanding details and transparency on the shooting investigation.

Juvan Simon, 23, was shot and killed by police on May 30. However, Simon’s family members want more information.

Family members said reports that Simon was armed are false and that Florida City Police officer France Hardy fired his weapon through the door of an apartment, hitting Simon and killing him.

Family members are also concerned about periods of time that seem to be missing from the surveillance video that shows police and Simon in the area before the shooting.

The family is suing the State Attorney’s Office and Florida City in an effort to get answers about the evidence and who’s investigating.

Attorneys said their requests have been denied so far.

“So why we’re here today is to find out precisely who is running this investigation,” said lawyer Christopher Marlowe. “Who is in charge of it? What exactly are they looking for, and are they treating the death of this young man, their son, with the same level of importance that it would be if this shooting did not involve a police officer?”

“It’s not right. Someone’s gotta pay for it,” said Youseline Pierre Simon, Simon’s mother.

7News has reached out to the State Attorney’s Office and Florida City for comment. So far, there has been no response.

