Family of librarian killed near Miami Gardens ATM pleads for justice

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a longtime Miami Lakes librarian who was shot and killed after he had stopped at an ATM in Miami Gardens is urging the public to come forward with information that might lead to the gunman’s arrest.

Miami Gardens Police believe 47-year-old Jamie Humet was targeted by a robber as he left the Dade County Federal Credit Union at the intersection of Northwest 207th Street and Second Avenue, Dec. 10.

Newly released surveillance video shows a white, newer model Kia Optima pulling over near the ATM. The man police believe to be the shooter could be seen getting out of the passenger side. Moments later, Humet was seen walking toward the ATM.

Another surveillance camera caught the subject, seen dressed entirely in black, fleeing the scene on foot. Police said he was trying to catch up with the getaway driver.

Wednesday afternoon, his loved ones joined Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt as they pleaded for the community’s help.

“There’s no way that this young man shouldn’t have a right to go to the ATM, whatever time it is,” said Noel-Pratt. “It’s not his fault that he went at 8:30 at night. Yes, we stress the importance of not being out there at certain hours and what have you, but it’s still his right.”

Humet’s brother, Nick Humet, said he is still grappling with the reality that no one has given authorities any tips about the crime.

“Our family just can’t understand why somebody out there wouldn’t help these fine officers,” he said. “These are wonderful police officers trying to do an extraordinarily hard job, and they need your help. They just do. I mean, it’s on us.”

Humet’s funeral will take place on Thursday.

Last Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez raised the Crime Stoppers reward to $13,000 after pitching in $10,000.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $13,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.