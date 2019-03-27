Family of librarian killed leaving bank announces lawsuit against credit union

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a librarian who was killed while leaving a bank has announced a lawsuit against the Miami-Dade County Federal Credit Union.

Jaime Humet’s family members spoke to the media on Wednesday to announce their decision to file a lawsuit against the credit union for negligent security.

Humet was killed on Dec. 10 while leaving the ATM of the credit union located in the area of Northwest 207th Street and Second Avenue in Miami Gardens.

His family is claiming the business did not have enough security measures in place to prevent their loved one’s death.

Attorney Pedro Echarte of The Haggard Law Firm said the death of the 47-year-old librarian was “a foreseeable crime considering the nature of the business and its location in a notoriously high crime area.”

The Miami-Dade County Federal Credit Union is aware of the lawsuit and issued the following statement: “At Dade County Federal Credit Union, we remain deeply saddened about the death of Jaime Humet, and we have fully cooperated with the law enforcement investigation. It is a longstanding policy of the credit union not to comment on pending litigation.”

The original reward offered for information on the armed robbery was $3,000 but Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers increased it to $23,000.

If you have any information on Humet’s death, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

