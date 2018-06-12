Family of landscaper hit by lightning in Margate hopes for recovery

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A landscaper who was struck by lightning while at work in Margate continues to receive treatment in the hospital.

The landscaper has been working in the industry for about 15 years. It was supposed to be a normal day on the job, Monday, until he was hit by a lightning bolt.

Rico Eltine was working at an apartment complex an 7400 N.W. 4th Place at the time of the incident. Officials transported Eltine to the hospital and notified his wife.

“She felt tragic and sad, real sad,” said wife Margarithal Eltine through a translator.

Witnesses said they heard a loud sound and called 911. “It was the back of my apartment, and my wife saw somebody laying down on the ground,” said a resident. “He was working with the grass.”

One 911 caller said on the phone, “Some people coming in from the company trying to revive him or something, but he’s not well.”

The 55-year-old was carrying a weed eater, officials said, when the lightning struck.

His family rushed to the hospital when they heard the news. They said he isn’t responding, but they are praying for his recovery.

“I’m kind of nervous, sad, I don’t know,” said Miyolelainda Conpre, the victim’s goddaughter. “My feelings are everywhere.”

Eltine’s prognosis as of Tuesday is unclear.

