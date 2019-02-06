Family of hospitalized teen pleas for hit-and-run driver to come forward

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit-and-run collision in Miami left a teen fighting for his life in the hospital, and now his family is asking for the driver to come forward.

Miami Police said 18-year-old Ismail Jean Baptiste was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike along North Miami Avenue and 29th Street, around 6:36 p.m., Tuesday.

“Didn’t think to stop, didn’t have remorse for life, and they just left him there for dead,” said Jacinta Johnson, Baptiste’s sister.

Miami Fire Rescue transported Baptiste to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

“To just see my brother laying in the bed like that, that’s heartbreaking because he’s an active kid, straight-A student, and you never expect this,” said Johnson. “You never expect to get the call.”

Baptiste’s family said he was in surgery for most of the night to relieve pressure from fluids and swelling in his brain.

“He’s like my best friend,” said Eline Jean Baptiste, one of the teen’s sisters.

The 18-year-old’s siblings describe him as a motivated, hardworking young man. They said he had an after-school job making deliveries.

“He doesn’t like to ask anybody. He likes to do things on his own, so he decided to do Uber Eats, and he does it on his bike,” said Johnson.

The family now has a message for the driver responsible while Baptiste recovers in the hospital.

“After you hit my brother, why did you have to just leave?” asked Eline.

“An apology, something. Come forward. That’s a human being. If you have kids, that could be your child,” added Johnson. “At some point, karma comes. You may not get caught, but that man upstairs, he gon’ get you.”

Baptiste’s family said he is showing signs of improvement but still has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

