Family of first responders show young sons how to perform CPR

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Boynton Beach toddler proved it’s never too early to learn life-saving lessons.

“Let’s go. Start compressions,” said Christopher Shell, a Boynton Beach Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic.

Shell and his wife staged a mock CPR drill for their 3-year-old and 5-year-old sons, which they filmed on their cellphones.

“We’re just a family of first responders, and we’re trying to teach the little one’s young,” said Shell.

The children worked with a Power Wheels fire truck, put out a real fire and saved a 10 pound trapped patient.

Shell said they got the idea after seeing how upset his children were when they couldn’t come help him on a call. They decided to use it as a teaching moment.

“If I can teach a 3-year-old how to do CPR, anybody can learn how to do CPR,” said Shell. “It’s not hard, and we should all learn how to do it, so that way you know one day you can help save a life.”

The family of first responders hopes the video inspires other parents to start teaching their kids CPR at a young age.

