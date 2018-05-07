Family of father who was fatally shot by deputies announces lawsuit

Gregory Frazier

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and their attorneys announced a lawsuit against the Broward Sheriff’s Office, almost two years after a father was shot and killed in Pompano Beach.

Attorneys Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Jasmine Rand of Rand Law held a news conference outside the BSO office, at 2601 W. Broward Blvd, on Monday.

They announced the lawsuit on behalf of Exavia Frazier, whose father, 56-year-old Gregory Frazier, was killed in a 2016 deputy-involved shooting.

According to BSO, deputies were dispatched to a home regarding a domestic disturbance involving a man with a knife. When deputies arrived, they said someone in the house directed them to the backyard, where Frazier was located.

The 56-year-old then brandished the knife, officials said, and two deputies opened fire.

