Family of father recovering from COVID-19 organizes caravan to honor doctors, nurses

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a father who is recovering from COVID-19 at Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables organized a caravan to honor the doctors and nurses who treated him.

Javier Carreras could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as he drove down the hospital’s driveway on Thursday. His father, 70-year-old Alvaro Carreras Jr., has been in the hospital battling the virus.

“We’re just trying to thank them just a little bit,” Carreras said. “He was intubated for 14 weeks and came out of intubation on Monday, thankfully to the healthcare heroes that are here at Doctors Hospital.”

The Carreras family said faith and gratitude helped them during the toughest moments of the 70-year-old’s battle with COVID-19.

They said they know he used an incredible amount of mental strength to get him through the battle, and he also did it with the help of a man who donated his plasma.

“He’s my ultimate hero, my ultimate warrior,” Carreras said. “It really is a miracle to have him back and have him talking to us.”

“We’re praying, and we’re thankful that all the doctors and nurses are taking care of all their patients,” Max Carreras, Alvaro’s grandson, said.

“We’re extremely grateful of our physicians, nurses, employees, support staff that have really taken care of our community,” hospital CEO Javier Hernandez-Lichtl said.

“I got teary eyed, and I’m sure my staff feels just as proud,” Griselle Pastor, the hospital’s Director of Emergency and Critical Care Services, said. “It makes you happy to be able to see that there is hope, and you can be alive and well and healthy before, during and after this pandemic.”

The Carreras family said they have a lot to be thankful for, especially because Alvaro’s wife, who also tested positive for COVID-19, is getting better. She proudly held a sign thanking everyone at the hospital on Thursday.

“She’s home. She’s recovered. She’s 95%,” Carreras said. “She’s all right and hopefully on Monday, we’re going to get her tested, and she’ll be able to test negative, and then, she’s going to have the antibodies to be able to donate plasma and being able to help three families.”

The Carreras family is reminding those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to help sick patients.

