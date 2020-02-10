Family of father hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver pleads for help

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is pleading for help from the public after a father suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was struck on the MacArthur Causeway by an alleged drunk driver.

Jean St. Lima was critically injured on Nov. 2 after a Toyota Corolla struck the multi-seat golf cart shuttle, which he drove as his job. He was heading home when the crash occurred and was thrown from the vehicle.

“With the traumatic brain injury he suffered, he’s there, but he’s not there,” Yahaira Reid, the mother of St. Lima’s child, said. “This quality of life he’s living will probably be long-term.”

The 38-year-old has spent the last three months lying in a hospital bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami hooked up to machines, unable to move or say a word.

Reid said the reality is heartbreaking for her and her 6-year-old son, St. Lima’s child.

“Even though he’s here, he’s not here,” she said. “My son will never hear his voice again.”

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Paloma Guelfi, who is accused of driving under the influence. She has since bonded out of jail.

Although St. Lima had served in the U.S. Navy, Reid said St. Lima is not covered for long-term care.

“We reached out to see if the driver who caused the accident had insurance, and unfortunately, they didn’t,” Reid said. “We want him to go somewhere that’s gonna make sure that for the rest of his life he’s OK, he’s OK.”

As the family struggles with how they will be able to care for him, they hope his story serves as a reminder of the life-altering consequences of getting behind the wheel under the influence.

“I hope this shines some light on drunk driving,” Reid said. “It can really tear a family apart.”

Feb. 10 is St. Lima’s birthday, and on this day, his family is asking for prayers for their loved one.

If you like to offer financial support to the victim’s family, click here.

