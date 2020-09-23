Family of elderly man attacked on MetroMover plans to file suit

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of an elderly man who was attacked on Miami’s MetroMover plans to file suit, saying the attack on the transit system never should have happened.

Eduardo Fernandez, 73, remains in the hospital bruised and beaten after he was attacked on the train while he was traveling to work on Sunday.

“The increased security and changing the methodology, or having police support them, are too late for Eduardo,” attorney Alan Goldfarb said.

Fernandez’s skull was fractured, his brain is bleeding and his cheek bone is embedded into his sinus cavity.

Police said Robert Lee Ribbs was the person who attacked the 73-year-old, and it was the fourth attack on the transit system in less than a month.

“How could this happen three times in 16 days before and not amp up and change your approach to security?” Goldfarb said. “What’s the contract for if it’s not to protect the public?”

Goldfarb spoke about the Sept. 4 attack on the transit system that was caught on surveillance video. Police arrested Joshua James King for beating up a woman and two men on board the MetroMover.

“Why we had to wait for like 16 days for there to be another victim?” Cristian Fernandez, Eduardo’s son, asked.

Miami-Dade County’s Transportation and Public Works department has beefed up their security patrols at the stations, but they did so starting the Monday after the 73-year-old was attacked.

Miami-Dade and City of Miami police officers also showed their presence at the transit system’s stations, as well.

Fernandez’s family plans on filing suit in the next 10 days.

“Something has to change here,” Fernandez said. “Something has to change for the safety of the public.”

Fernandez’s family said the number of injuries the 73-year-old suffered is still unclear, and he is scheduled to go into surgery on Friday for his brain.

County officials said the increased patrols and security at the stations will last for as long as the budget allows them to do so.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.