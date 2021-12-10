SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members and police are pleading for the public’s help in finding a suspected killer.

The family of double-homicide victim Daryn Kleckley is seeking justice in their loved one’s death.

“This is difficult to lose a loved one,” said the victim’s twin brother Daryl Kleckley. “It hurts more when you lose somebody you came in this world with.”

Miami-Dade Police said Daryn was one of two men who were shot and killed on the corner of Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 66th Street.

“On January 8, 2021, my husband became the latest victim of the gun violence that’s plaguing this city,” said Daryn’s wife Heswina Kleckley.

Daryl said his brother hung out at the scene and tried to inspire the children in the neighborhood.

“It’s not the best area to be in, but it’s the area that people need to hear or see someone positive,” Daryl said.

Heswina said the shooter killed a man who was dedicated to his family and career.

“He was a medical technologist at University of Miami, and he loved his job,” she said.

Almost a year since the shooting, Heswina is begging people to come forward so that the case doesn’t go cold.

“If you saw something, please say something,” Heswina said.

The family of the second victim in the shooting, Pernell Heart, could not attend the press conference.

There is a $15,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

