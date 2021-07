WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in West Park has been displaced after a fire broke out inside their home.

Significant damage was left at the scene along Southwest 54th Avenue and 36th Street.

Nine occupants, including two kids, were forced to evacuate the home.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the family affected.

