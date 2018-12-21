Family of 8 left homeless after Fort Lauderdale house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left homeless just days before Christmas after their Fort Lauderdale home was destroyed by a fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units rushed to the scene, along Northwest 18th Court and 10th Avenue after a fire erupted in the laundry room of the home at around 7 a.m. Friday.

Working fire at 1008 NW 18 Ct heavy smoke and fire on arrival no reported injuries 8 people displaced and 1 dog rescued. pic.twitter.com/MRdNcMxeio — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) December 21, 2018

“Woke up this morning, 7 a.m., just doing my normal routine; getting the kids up, getting them ready for school,” resident Rachel Boles said. “I woke up to a smell coming out of my laundry room, and therefore I proceeded to immediately get my kids out of the home.”

Despite the damage, all of the home’s residents made it out safely.

“It freaked me out. I felt like I was actually in a movie,” Boles said. “The fire extended extremely fast and that actually terrified me.”

Six children and a family dog were among those rushed out of the home.

The fire quickly spread and engulfed the home, destroying everything inside.

“My main thing is that everyone got out safely,” the resident said. “Although I lost everything, I lost everything – I lost everything: memories, clothes, pictures, etcetera, etcetera, I lost everything, so for me to be able to get my kids out safely, that’s the most important thing to me.”

Officials stopped by the home to put signs on the door that read, “HAZARDOUS CONDITION” and “UNSAFE BUILDING.”

The family of eight is currently getting help from the Red Cross. However, they do not know what their next move will be.

“All I could do is just be strong for my kids and move forward,” Boles said. “Everything can definitely be replaced.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

