Family of 7 escapes early morning fire in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled an early morning blaze that broke out inside an occupied home in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 17th Court and 36th Avenue at around 4 a.m., Wednesday.

The home was occupied by seven people at the time the fire broke out.

Firefighters responded to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the front window.

“It was huge,” said neighbor Brianna Shelton. “Stuff was falling down off of the roof, as you can see. The wind was blowing.”

Lauderhill FD o/s #workingfire at 3560 NW 17 Ct. Heavy flames showing on arrival from front window. Occupied by 7 people, who were woken by smoke alarms. @SFLRedCross responding. Active investigation. #BreakingNews @LPDPIO @LauderhillFDPIO pic.twitter.com/Vkv0HSF7T0 — LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) April 29, 2020

All of the residents were able to escape without injures.

“I just asked, ‘Is everybody safe?,’ and they were standing right there and they said ‘Yes,'” said neighbor Dorothy Gay. “I’m just grateful that everybody is safe.”

The fire is believed to have started in the living room, but the cause remains under investigation.

American Red Cross volunteers will reach out to the family, as the house has been deemed uninhabitable.

Shelton reached out to the family to provide them with bags of clothing.

“They have little infant children, it’s two boys, it’s a girl. They need whatever they can get. I gave them at least four or five bags of clothes,” she said.

Other members of the community have also stepped up to provide clothes for the adults in the family and some of the other children.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.