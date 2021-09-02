POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach family has been displaced after their home went up in flames.

Crews responded to Northwest 19th Street in the Liberty Park neighborhood, Wednesday.

Pictures from the Red Cross show items in the home left charred.

Officials said seven people, including one child, were impacted by the fire.

The American Red Cross is now helping the family.

