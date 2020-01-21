Family of 7 displaced after fire rips through Lauderdale Lakes home

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of seven has been displaced after a fire ripped through their Lauderdale Lakes home.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the home in the area of Northwest 45th Avenue and 43rd Street just after midnight, Tuesday.

“While I was in bed sleeping, my daughter called out and said, ‘There’s smoke on the roof,’ and I’m like, ‘What do you mean there’s smoke on the roof?'” said homeowner Marlene Peart. “I kept on laying down in bed, and then my son went up on the roof, and he says, ‘You need get out. Everybody needs to get out now and call 911.’ When I called 911, that’s when everybody came –the fire department, the police.”

No injuries were reported after a child and six adults were able to escape the residence safely.

Fire officials said flames erupted in the living room, but the cause has not been determined.

Peart said there were signs that indicated it was an electrical fire that started in the attic.

“They went inside and realized that there’s an electrical fire that I had inside,” said Peart.

She said the day prior, they were in the kitchen cooking when their power shut off. Peart said she went outside to check if other neighbors were affected as well, but they weren’t.

The family called an electrician who said he would return on Tuesday, but unfortunately the flames erupted before then.

American Red Cross volunteers also responded to the scene to offer assistance in recovery planning to the affected family.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.