Family of 6 saved after boat sinks in Everglades

(WSVN) - Firefighters helped save a family of six after their boat started to sink in the Everglades.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Griffin Road and U.S. 27, just before 6 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the group was enjoying a fun water ride when their boat suddenly began to sink.

Luckily, all six passengers, including a pregnant woman, are said to be OK.

