Family of 6 displaced after Miami house fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family of six has been displaced after their Miami home went up in flames.

The fire sparked near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street, Wednesday night.

A young girl told 7News how family members helped to save her grandmother who was trapped inside.

“Because she’s really elderly, so I was scared that she couldn’t make it out the house, but luckily, my family could carry her out the house and make her safe,” said Andrina Hodge.

Inspectors have deemed the house unsafe.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.