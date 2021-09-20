NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of six was displaced by flames in North Lauderdale.

The fire broke out inside a mobile home near Northwest 36th Way and 53rd Court, Sunday morning.

Two adults and four children were inside the home when one spotted smoke and alerted the others.

“I see from the ceiling of my bed, smoke, very visible smoke,” said Anthony whose mobile home was damaged in the fire. “I immediately jumped out of my bed and then, by the time I did, my sister came into my room and told me to get out.”

The family, unfortunately, lost one of their dogs to the fire.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the family.

