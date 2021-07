FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of six has been displaced after a fire ripped through their apartment in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 21st Avenue and Seventh Street, Wednesday night.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

