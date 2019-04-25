Family of 5 evacuate Miami home as fire erupts in attic

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family of five had to evacuate their Miami home as a fire erupted inside.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene located near Northwest Third Street and 16th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m., Thursday.

Four adults and one child were said to be inside of the home when a fire erupted in the attic of the two-story home.

The homeowner told the family, who are tenants of the home, to leave immediately.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

