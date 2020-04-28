Family of 5 displaced after fire at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of five has been displaced after a fire broke out at their Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire near Southwest 109th Street at around 11 p.m., Monday.

The home suffered significant damage, which appeared to be focused in the garage.

Four cars parked in the home’s driveway were also damaged.

American Red Cross volunteers reached out to the family virtually to help provide them with comfort kits and any other aid they can supply.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.