MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire tore through a home in Miami.

The fire destroyed the kitchen of a home along Southwest 16th Terrace near 29th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Three adults and two children have since been displaced.

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting the family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.