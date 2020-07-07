Family of 5 burnt out of Lauderdale Lakes home; dog rescued

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of five has been displaced after a fire erupted in their Lauderdale Lakes home.

Rescue crews responded to the home located on the 4000 block of Northwest 41st Street close to 6 a.m., Tuesday.

According to officials, when rescue crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

They were able to contain the the fire to a bedroom.

The family was alerted by their fire alarm.

Four children between the ages of 10 and 14, along with their mother, were able to escape the flames without injury.

Firefighters were able to locate and rescue the family dog, Gucci, who was hiding in a bedroom, and bring him to safety.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

