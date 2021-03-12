Family of 4 displaced, daughter hospitalized after Fort Lauderdale house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale family of four has been displaced and one person has been hospitalized after a fire broke out at their home.

The fire broke out at a home along the 1500 block of Southwest 31st Avenue, just before 4 a.m., Friday.

Video footage showed flames and heavy black smoke billowing from the home.

“At 3:40 in the morning, we woke up and the house was full of smoke, pretty much everywhere,” said homeowner Jackson Valiente. “Basically, a fire started in my daughter’s room.”

“Crews immediately stretched a line to the room where the fire was at, while another crew assisted them with rescuing animals,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan. “They were able to quickly extinguish the fire to the back bedroom.”

One of the homeowner’s daughters was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said they believe an outlet in the room sparked the fire. They also said the house is close to a total loss.

The American Red Cross will help the family for a few days.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family.

