Family of 4 displaced by house fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family of four has been displaced by an overnight fire that consumed their Miami home.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 17th Avenue and 16th Street, at around 2 a.m., Thursday.

Upon arrival, firefighters were presented with several challenges, as the home is set far back from the main street and there were multiple vehicles surrounding the home that had also caught fire.

The home was occupied by a family of four; a woman, her husband, brother-in-law and father.

According to authorities, the woman woke up to the smell of smoke and alerted the family about the fire, allowing everyone to make it out safely.

Along with the family, there were several pets inside. Officials say they were able to rescue the family dog, who refused to come out. However, the whereabouts and condition of the family’s cat, bird and reptile are unknown.

Officials said the roof of the home caved in as a result of the fire. “As far as the cause of the fire, that’s still undetermined right now,” said Miami Fire rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll. “It’s gonna be a very difficult task to determine the cause because of the amount of damage.”

Two apartment buildings near the home were evacuated as a precaution, due to the amount of smoke coming from the blaze. Residents have since been allowed back into their homes.

Two latter trucks had to be brought in order to put out the fire.

The fire is now under control, but the home has been deemed a total loss.

A representative with the Red Cross was on scene assisting the family.

