DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home in Davie went up in flames.

Firefighters responded to the scene along Southwest 132nd Avenue in the Western Hills Manufactured Home Community, Monday.

The fire left the home severely damaged.

The American Red Cross is now helping the family of four impacted by the fire.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.