FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four has been displaced after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Southeast Ninth Street and Eighth Avenue, Monday.

Responding firefighters found the garage of the home fully engulfed in flames.

The rest of the house also sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

