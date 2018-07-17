Family of 4 displaced after fire rips through Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight fire that ripped through a Fort Lauderdale home, leaving a family of four displaced.

Fire crews responded to the home located along the 4900 block of S.W. 16th Street.

According to officials, the home suffered fire, smoke and water damage – causing it to be deemed a total loss.

Omar Su said he was sleeping in his baby sister’s room, when a fire ignited in his room. “You would think a hurricane passed,” he said.

Roberto Su, the owner of the home, said he went to sleep at around midnight and was woken up at 1 a.m., after his pregnant wife smelled smoke.

“The fire investigator said that it caught in the attic and just ran right through,” said Su. “The whole house is a total loss. We don’t have any clothes or nothing.”

Su, said he is grateful he, his wife and their two children were able to make it out of the home safely. However, they are devastated over the loss of the house they have called home for the past three years.

“I miss my room, and my bed and everything that was there, like my clothes, my shoes – everything in my room,” said Omar.

No one had to be taken to the hospital. However, the wife and two kids had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

At this point, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

“The investigators were looking at it and they can’t determine how,” said Su.

